Ahead of Lincoln Electric (LECO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO) to post quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.09 billion, up 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Lincoln Electric metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- The Harris Products Group' reaching $135.44 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Sales- The Harris Products Group' will reach $139.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Sales- International Welding' will likely reach $259.81 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International Welding' to reach $253.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Sales- Americas Welding' will reach $728.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Americas Welding' of $694.31 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Inter-segment sales- International Welding' stands at $10.51 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Inter-segment sales- Americas Welding' should come in at $38.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBIT- Americas Welding' should arrive at $139.00 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $131.92 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBIT- International Welding' to come in at $32.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $32.53 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBIT- The Harris Products Group' will reach $24.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.57 million.

