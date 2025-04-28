Ahead of Lilly (LLY) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Eli Lilly (LLY) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $3.52 per share, indicating an increase of 36.4% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $12.62 billion, representing an increase of 43.9% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lilly metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Cyramza (Ramucirumab /IMC-1121B)- Total' will reach $227.45 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.1%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Humulin [$M]' at $203.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Humalog [$M]' reaching $560.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Forteo [$M]' should come in at $50.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -17.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Oncology- United States (U.S.)' to reach $1.13 billion. The estimate points to a change of +13.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Diabetes- Outside U.S' will likely reach $2.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +54.4% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Immunology- United States (U.S.)' will reach $469.67 million. The estimate points to a change of +18.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Immunology- Outside U.S' should arrive at $524.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +20% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Neuroscience- United States (U.S.)' of $188.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.6% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Neuroscience- Outside U.S' to come in at $203.89 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Other pharmaceuticals- United States (U.S.)' will reach $39.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of -13.8% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Other pharmaceuticals- Outside U.S' stands at $173.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -11.4% year over year.



Lilly shares have witnessed a change of +7.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LLY is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

