Ahead of Lightspeed POS (LSPD) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, reflecting an increase of 83.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $310.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Lightspeed POS metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Subscription' of $93.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Hardware and other' will reach $10.18 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Transaction-based' will reach $206.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.9%.

Shares of Lightspeed POS have demonstrated returns of -2.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LSPD is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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