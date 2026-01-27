Ahead of Lennox (LII) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lennox International (LII) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.76 per share, reflecting a decline of 15% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.27 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 5.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lennox metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Building Climate Solutions' will reach $503.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.9% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Home Comfort Solutions' will reach $769.74 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -13.3%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit (loss)- Building Climate Solutions' should come in at $113.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $98.80 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit (loss)- Home Comfort Solutions' at $154.54 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $192.60 million.

Over the past month, Lennox shares have recorded returns of +3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LII will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

