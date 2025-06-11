Ahead of Lennar (LEN) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lennar (LEN) will report quarterly earnings of $1.98 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 41.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.3 billion, exhibiting a decline of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Lennar metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Financial Services' to come in at $276.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of homes' of $7.89 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Homebuilding- Sales of land' reaching $15.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.4% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Multifamily' will reach $77.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -22.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Average sales price - Total' should arrive at $394.00. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $426 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'New orders - Homes' stands at 23,055. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 21,293 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Deliveries - Homes' should come in at 20,045. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 19,690 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Active Communities - Total' to reach 1,550. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,245.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Backlog - Homes' will reach 16,155. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,873.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Backlog - Average sales price - Total' will likely reach $450.41. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $461 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Backlog - Dollar Value - Total' will reach $7.12 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $8.23 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'New orders - Dollar Value - Total' at $9.37 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $9.19 billion in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Lennar have experienced a change of +1.1% in the past month compared to the +6.9% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), LEN is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Lennar Corporation (LEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.