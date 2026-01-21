Ahead of Lakeland Financial (LKFN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Lakeland Financial (LKFN) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $68.4 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.6%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Lakeland Financial metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Net Interest Margin' to come in at 3.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.3% in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Efficiency ratio' of 47.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $57.25 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52.80 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Noninterest Income' will reach $12.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $11.88 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Lakeland Financial shares have witnessed a change of -0.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), LKFN is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.