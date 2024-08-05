Ahead of Kratos (KTOS) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Kratos (KTOS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share, reflecting a decline of 11.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $276.78 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kratos metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product sales' will reach $169.65 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Unmanned Systems' will likely reach $63.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Kratos Government Solutions' reaching $218.51 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service revenues' at $108.74 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross Profit- Service revenues' stands at $26.45 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $23.70 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Profit- Product sales' should arrive at $44.84 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $40.20 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Kratos Government Solutions' to reach $16.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.60 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kratos here>>>



Kratos shares have witnessed a change of +1.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.9% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KTOS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.