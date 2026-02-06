Ahead of Kraft Heinz (KHC) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz (KHC) will report quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 27.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.42 billion, exhibiting a decrease of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.3% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kraft Heinz metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Emerging Markets' should arrive at $751.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues- International' will likely reach $945.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.6% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues- North America' at $4.68 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- Emerging Markets' will reach $90.90 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $89.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- International' of $138.92 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $140.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Adjusted Operating Income- North America' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.32 billion.

Kraft Heinz shares have witnessed a change of +4.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), KHC is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term.

