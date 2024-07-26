Ahead of KKR & Co. (KKR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 43.8%. Revenues are expected to be $1.07 billion, up 10.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 1.9% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain KKR & Co. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Private Equity - Assets Under Management' will likely reach $185.96 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.14 billion.

Analysts expect 'Assets Under Management' to come in at $599.97 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $518.52 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Private Equity - Fee Paying Assets Under Management' should arrive at $118.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $103.73 billion.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Fee Paying Assets Under Management' will reach $486.98 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $419.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, shares of KKR & Co. have returned +10.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.2% change. Currently, KKR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

