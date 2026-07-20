Ahead of Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) to post quarterly earnings of $5.09 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. Revenues are expected to be $475.6 million, up 1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Kinsale Capital Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Net investment income' of $58.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +25.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Net Earned Premiums' to reach $405.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Fee Income' will reach $11.65 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Expense Ratio' stands at 21.4%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 20.7% in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Combined Ratio' should arrive at 78.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 75.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Loss Ratio' will likely reach 57.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 55.1% in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group have demonstrated returns of +11.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KNSL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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