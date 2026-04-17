Ahead of Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Kinder Morgan (KMI) to post quarterly earnings of $0.38 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 11.8%. Revenues are expected to be $4.65 billion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 1.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Kinder Morgan metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Realized weighted average oil price' stands at 65 dollars per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 68 dollars per barrel.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Realized weighted average NGL price' will reach 25 dollars per barrel. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35 dollars per barrel.

Analysts expect 'Total oil production - net' to come in at 25.94 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26.30 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Terminals - Bulk transload tonnage' will reach 12 millions of ton. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13 millions of ton in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Terminals - Liquids leasable capacity' of N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment EBDA- CO2' will likely reach $153.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $181.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment EBDA- Terminals' reaching $281.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $275.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Segment EBDA- Products Pipelines' to reach $287.22 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $273.00 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment EBDA- Natural gas Pipelines' will reach $1.64 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.45 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Kinder Morgan have experienced a change of -4.9% in the past month compared to the +5.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), KMI is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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