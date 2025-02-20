Ahead of Keysight (KEYS) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Keysight (KEYS) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.28 billion, increasing 1.3% from the same quarter last year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Keysight metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Communications Solutions Group' at $866.03 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.2%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Commercial Communications' of $564.95 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Aerospace, Defense & Government' to reach $301.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will likely reach $407.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Income from operations- Electronic Industrial Solutions Group' will reach $97.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $129 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Income from operations- Communications Solutions Group' should come in at $239.07 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $226 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Keysight here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Keysight have returned +7.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% change. Currently, KEYS carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (KEYS)

