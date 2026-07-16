Ahead of KeyCorp (KEY) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (KEY) to post quarterly earnings of $0.42 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 20%. Revenues are expected to be $1.98 billion, up 8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some KeyCorp metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Capital Ratios - Leverage' should come in at 10.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Capital Ratios - Tier 1 risk-based capital' stands at 12.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Cash efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)' should arrive at 62.1%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Book value at period end' reaching $16.29 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $15.32 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Average Balance - Total earning assets' will reach $172.20 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $170.00 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Trust and investment services income' will reach $160.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $146.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Investment banking and debt placement fees' will reach $181.24 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $178.00 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total Noninterest Income' of $709.43 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $690.00 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net interest income (TE)' will likely reach $1.26 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1.15 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Corporate services income' to reach $76.68 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $76.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Cards and payments income' to come in at $87.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $85.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Consumer mortgage income' at $13.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $15.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of KeyCorp have returned +4.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Currently, KEY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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