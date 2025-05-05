Ahead of Kenvue (KVUE) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Kenvue (KVUE) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.22 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 21.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.68 billion, declining 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Kenvue metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Self Care' at $1.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Essential Health' should arrive at $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Skin Health and Beauty' will reach $980.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of -6.9% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted Operating Income- Self Care' will reach $557.79 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $606 million.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted Operating Income- Essential Health' to reach $89.22 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $256 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted Operating Income- Skin Health and Beauty' to come in at $121.28 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $149 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Kenvue here>>>



Shares of Kenvue have demonstrated returns of +7.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KVUE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.