Ahead of Kamada (KMDA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Kamada (KMDA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.09 per share, indicating an increase of 28.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $45.73 million, representing an increase of 17.2% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Kamada metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Distribution' to come in at $7.09 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Proprietary products' will reach $38.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Proprietary products' of $17.73 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $16.91 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Kamada shares have recorded returns of +12.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMDA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

