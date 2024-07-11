Ahead of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.19 per share, reflecting a decline of 4.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $45.67 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.6%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some JPMorgan Chase & Co. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Banking & Wealth Management' should come in at $10.60 billion. The estimate points to a change of -3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Home Lending' to come in at $1.15 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Line of Business Net Revenue- Consumer & Community Banking' of $18.10 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Consumer & Community Banking- Revenue By Line of Business- Card Services & Auto' will reach $6.35 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +20.1%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Line of Business Net Revenue- Asset & Wealth Management' reaching $5.36 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Total Interest Earning Assets - Average Balance' will reach $3,442.80 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $3,343.78 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Non-Performing Assets' should arrive at $8.92 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.84 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Performing Loans' at $8.42 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $7.27 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' to reach 16.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 15.3% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Capital Ratio' will reach 18.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Tier 1 leverage ratio' stands at 7.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' will likely reach $22.89 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $21.88 billion.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares have witnessed a change of +8.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), JPM is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

