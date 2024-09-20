Ahead of Jefferies (JEF) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Jefferies (JEF) to post quarterly earnings of $0.80 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 150%. Revenues are expected to be $1.72 billion, up 45.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Jefferies metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues' should come in at $147.20 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1351.2% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Asset Management Net revenues- Investment return' will reach $35.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets' should arrive at $582.98 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +11.3%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Equities' will likely reach $308.21 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Capital Markets- Fixed income' of $274.77 million. The estimate indicates a change of +7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Advisory' will reach $498.13 million. The estimate points to a change of +48.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Other investment banking' reaching $54.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking' stands at $983.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +52.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Debt underwriting' to reach $217.61 million. The estimate suggests a change of +96.6% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting- Equity underwriting' will reach $213.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking- Total underwriting' to come in at $431.39 million. The estimate points to a change of +62.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Revenues by Source- Total Investment Banking and Capital Markets Net revenues' at $1.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +34.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Jefferies shares have witnessed a change of +8.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), JEF is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zacks Investment Research

