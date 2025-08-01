Ahead of Iron Mountain (IRM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Iron Mountain (IRM) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.19 per share, reflecting an increase of 183.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.68 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Iron Mountain metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Storage Rental Revenue' should arrive at $990.44 million. The estimate suggests a change of +7.7% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Service Revenue' to come in at $685.41 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Global Data Center Business- Total Revenues' will reach $189.73 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +24.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Global Data Center Business- Storage Rental' stands at $187.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +27.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Global Data Center Business- Service' reaching $3.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -33.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Corporate and Other- Total Revenues' at $174.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +33.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Global RIM Business- Service' to reach $522.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.7% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Global RIM Business- Total Revenue' should come in at $1.32 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Corporate and Other- Service' of $159.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +38.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Global RIM Business- Storage Rental' will likely reach $798.52 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Corporate and Other- Storage Rental' will reach $17.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global Data Center Business- Adjusted EBITDA' will reach $94.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $66.02 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Iron Mountain shares have recorded returns of -3.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), IRM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.