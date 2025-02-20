Ahead of Intuit (INTU) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Intuit (INTU) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $2.59 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.83 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 13%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Intuit metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- ProTax' will likely reach $284.58 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Online Ecosystem' should come in at $2.06 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.1%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Consumer' will reach $477.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed' at $2.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Total Desktop Ecosystem' to come in at $612.64 million. The estimate suggests a change of +10% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Credit Karma' should arrive at $393.64 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- QuickBooks Online Accounting' will reach $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +22.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- QuickBooks Desktop Accounting' to reach $291.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of +13.7% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Service' of $2.92 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net revenue- Product and other' reaching $815.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +17.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Desktop Ecosystem- Desktop Services and Supplies' will reach $316.35 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Small Business & Self-Employed- Online Ecosystem- Online Services' stands at $1.05 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +21.4% year over year.



Intuit shares have witnessed a change of -4.8% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.6% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INTU is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

