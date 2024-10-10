Ahead of Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.78 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 14.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $1.32 billion, increasing 15.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Interactive Brokers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer Statistics - Total Accounts' will reach 2,957.32 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.43 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average interest-earning assets' will reach $132.86 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119.91 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order' of $3.09. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.11.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Statistics - Customer Equity' will reach 524.66 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 369.8 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Other fees and services' to reach $62.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $52 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Interest income' should come in at $1.79 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.64 billion.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commissions' should arrive at $418.18 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $333 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Total net interest income' stands at $804.24 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $733 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Other income' at -$4.93 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $27 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Interactive Brokers have returned +21.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, IBKR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.