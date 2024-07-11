Ahead of Interactive Brokers (IBKR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) to post quarterly earnings of $1.69 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 28%. Revenues are expected to be $1.23 billion, up 23.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Interactive Brokers metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Customer Statistics - Total Accounts' reaching 2,720.23 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,290 thousand in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Average interest-earning assets' to reach $127.30 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $119.49 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Customer Statistics - Cleared Customers - Commission per Cleared Commissionable Order' stands at $2.96. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.11.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Customer Statistics - Customer Equity' will reach 466.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 365 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other fees and services' will likely reach $59.30 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $47 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Commissions' to come in at $398.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $322 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net interest income' at $765.08 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $694 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Interest income' will reach $1.74 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.55 billion.



Over the past month, Interactive Brokers shares have recorded returns of +2.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), IBKR will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

