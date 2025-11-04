Ahead of Insulet (PODD) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Insulet (PODD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.13 per share, indicating an increase of 25.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $676.39 million, representing an increase of 24.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Insulet metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Total Omnipod' stands at $670.96 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25.7%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Drug Delivery' will reach $2.14 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -79.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- International Omnipod' will likely reach $187.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +35.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- U.S. Omnipod' to come in at $483.65 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.3% year over year.

Shares of Insulet have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PODD is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

