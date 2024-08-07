Ahead of Inspired Entertainment (INSE) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Inspired Entertainment (INSE) to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 21.4%. Revenues are expected to be $74.3 million, down 7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Inspired Entertainment metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Gaming' will reach $26.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of -17.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Leisure' to reach $26.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Interactive' to come in at $8.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +11.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Virtual Sports' will likely reach $13.80 million. The estimate points to a change of -8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Interactive' will reach $5.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $4 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- Gaming' will reach $10.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.70 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Leisure' of $4.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $6.50 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted EBITDA- Virtual Sports' stands at $11.65 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $13.10 million.



Over the past month, Inspired Entertainment shares have recorded returns of -11% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -5.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), INSE will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (INSE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

