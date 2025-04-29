Ahead of Ingersoll (IR) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ingersoll Rand (IR) to post quarterly earnings of $0.74 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 5.1%. Revenues are expected to be $1.74 billion, up 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Ingersoll metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Precision and Science Technologies' to come in at $364.25 million. The estimate points to a change of +22.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Industrial Technologies and Services' will reach $1.37 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Precision & Science Technologies' will likely reach $103.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $91.40 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Adjusted EBITDA- Industrial Technologies & Services' at $406.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $411.10 million in the same quarter last year.



