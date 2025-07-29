Ahead of Imperial Oil (IMO) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Imperial Oil (IMO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.22 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $10.54 billion, exhibiting an increase of 7.8% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Imperial Oil metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross Oil - Equivalent Production' will reach 416 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 404 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross Natural Gas Production' at $29.59 thousands of cubic feet. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $30.00 thousands of cubic feet.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gross Total crude oil production' reaching 410 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 399 thousands of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional' will reach 5 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl' should come in at 173 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 167 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake' to come in at 109 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 109 thousands of barrels of oil.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Conventional' of 4 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 5 thousands of barrels of oil.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Syncrude' will reach 79 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66 thousands of barrels of oil.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Cold Lake' will likely reach 145 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 147 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Total Refinery throughput' to reach 393 thousands of barrels of oil. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 387 thousands of barrels of oil.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross Crude Oil and NGL Production per day - Kearl' should arrive at 181 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 181 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Petroleum Products Sales' stands at 458 thousands of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 470 thousands of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Imperial Oil have returned +6.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.6% change. Currently, IMO carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Imperial Oil Limited (IMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.