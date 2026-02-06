Ahead of Humana (HUM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Humana (HUM) will announce quarterly loss of -$4.01 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 85.7% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $31.88 billion, increasing 9.2% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Humana metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Investment income (loss)' to reach $272.61 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Premiums' at $30.23 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Services' will reach $1.42 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +22.2%.

Analysts expect 'Insurance segment- Services revenue- Military services and other' to come in at $255.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Benefits Expense Ratio - Consolidated' of 93.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 91.5%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Medical Membership - Medicare stand-alone PDP' reaching 2.49 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2.29 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - State-based contracts and other' should arrive at 1.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 1.46 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Medical Membership - Group Medicare Advantage' should come in at 556.51 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 545.70 thousand.

The consensus estimate for 'Medical Membership - Medicare Supplement' stands at 471.54 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 377.30 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Medical Membership - Individual Medicare Advantage' will likely reach 5.24 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.66 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Medical Membership - Total Medicare' will reach 8.29 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8.50 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Membership - Military services' will reach 4.66 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 6.01 million.

Over the past month, shares of Humana have returned -30.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. Currently, HUM carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

