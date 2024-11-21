Ahead of HP (HPQ) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect HP (HPQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. Revenues are expected to be $13.96 billion, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HP metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Commercial PS' stands at $6.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.9%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Personal Systems- Consumer PS' should come in at $3.00 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -5.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' will reach $9.71 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' will reach $2.73 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' will likely reach $1.21 billion. The estimate points to a change of +14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' to come in at $299.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -43.8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net revenue- Printing' will reach $4.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Days in accounts payable' should arrive at 124.24 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 117 Days in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Days of sales outstanding in accounts receivable' at 28.00 Days. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 28 Days.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Days of supply in inventory' of 58.00 Days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 57 Days in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from operations- Printing' to reach $769.47 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $836 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' reaching $638.32 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $631 million.



Shares of HP have experienced a change of +2.3% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HPQ is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

HP Inc. (HPQ)

