Ahead of HP (HPQ) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect HP (HPQ) to post quarterly earnings of $0.86 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates no change from the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to be $13.39 billion, up 1.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HP metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net revenue- Personal Systems' will likely reach $9.18 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.7%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net revenue- Printing- Supplies' should arrive at $2.68 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Printing- Commercial Printing' at $1.23 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +26.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net revenue- Printing- Consumer Printing' to come in at $301.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -42.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Printing' will reach $4.21 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.2% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Days in accounts payable' will reach 129.00 Days. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 123 Days in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from operations- Personal Systems' to reach $580.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $592 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Earnings from operations- Printing' should come in at $775.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $794 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for HP here>>>



Over the past month, HP shares have recorded returns of -3.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.3% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), HPQ will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HP Inc. (HPQ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.