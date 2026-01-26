Ahead of Honeywell International (HON) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Honeywell International Inc. (HON) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.54 per share, indicating an increase of 2.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $10.16 billion, representing an increase of 0.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Honeywell International metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions' should come in at $1.20 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -30.7% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies' will likely reach $4.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation' stands at $2.32 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9.7%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Building Automation' will reach $1.92 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Corporate and All Other' of $3.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -31.2%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation- Warehouse and Workflow Solutions' at $226.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.8%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- UOP' will reach $979.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Energy and Sustainability Solutions sales- Advanced Materials' to come in at $281.24 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -69.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies- Defense and Space' reaching $2.17 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +21% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Aerospace Technologies- Commercial Aviation Original Equipment' should arrive at $457.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +73.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation- Process Solutions' to reach $1.48 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Industrial Automation- Productivity Solutions and Services' will reach $274.30 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.4% year over year.

Shares of Honeywell International have experienced a change of +12.2% in the past month compared to the +0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HON is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

