Ahead of Home Depot (HD) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Home Depot (HD) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.82 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $41.07 billion, increasing 2.1% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Home Depot metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Retail' will reach 2,357 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 2,345 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales per store' will likely reach $17.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $17.15 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Number of customer transactions - Retail' will reach 403.35 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 399.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average ticket - Retail' reaching $89.20 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $88.65 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Home Depot have demonstrated returns of -4.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.