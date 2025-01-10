Ahead of Home BancShares (HOMB) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Home BancShares (HOMB) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 8.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $254.6 million, increasing 3.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Home BancShares metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Interest Margin' of 4.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4.2%.

The consensus estimate for 'Efficiency Ratio' stands at 43.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 50.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Total non-performing loans' to come in at $103.04 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.10 million in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average balance - Total interest-earning assets' will reach $20.23 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $19.39 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total non-performing assets' will likely reach $146.55 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $95.37 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income' should come in at $214.44 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $202.77 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will reach $41.04 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $42.85 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' should arrive at $214.42 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $203.86 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Home BancShares have experienced a change of -7.7% in the past month compared to the -2.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HOMB is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

