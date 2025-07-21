Ahead of Hilton Worldwide (HLT) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) will announce quarterly earnings of $2.03 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.06 billion, increasing 3.5% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Hilton Worldwide metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Owned and leased hotels' should come in at $308.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Other revenues' will likely reach $76.10 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Incentive management fees' to come in at $68.38 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Franchise and licensing fees' will reach $751.95 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.1% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Base and other management fees' reaching $90.84 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Cost reimbursement' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Property Summary - Total Systemwide Rooms' should arrive at 1,291,507 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 1,216,308 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Property Summary - Total Owned / Leased Rooms' at 15,939 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 17,492 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue per available room - System-Wide' of $122.70 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $123.30 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'RevPAR Growth - System-wide' to reach 0.2%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Property Summary - Total Managed Rooms' stands at 259,394 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 252,634 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Property Summary - Total Franchised Rooms' will reach 1,020,124 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 946,182 in the same quarter of the previous year.

