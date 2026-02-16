Ahead of HF Sinclair (DINO) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect HF Sinclair (DINO) to post quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 143.1%. Revenues are expected to be $6.23 billion, down 4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 35.8% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific HF Sinclair metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Sales and other revenues- Lubricants & Specialties' reaching $631.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Sales and other revenues- Midstream' should arrive at $162.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Sales and other revenues- Marketing' to come in at $792.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Sales and other revenues- Refining' will reach $3.64 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -36.9%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales and other revenues- Renewables' will likely reach $169.63 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -28.7%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mid-Continent Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' will reach 271.03 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 238.23 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Analysts forecast 'Consolidated - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' to reach 595.22 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 596.80 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'West Region - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' of 323.94 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 358.57 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Consolidated - Refinery throughput (BPD)' will reach 603.30 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 603.70 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'West Region - Refinery throughput (BPD)' stands at 323.82 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 369.31 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Mid-Continent Region - Refinery throughput (BPD)' should come in at 279.49 thousands of barrels of oil per day. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 234.39 thousands of barrels of oil per day in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Lubricants and Specialty products - Sales of produced refined products (BPD)' at 29,760.90 thousands of barrels of oil per day. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 29,492.00 thousands of barrels of oil per day.

Over the past month, HF Sinclair shares have recorded returns of +20.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DINO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.