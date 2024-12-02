Ahead of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $8.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 12% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 1.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Hewlett Packard Enterprise metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Financial Services' will reach $891.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.8%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Corporate Investments and other' will likely reach $268.35 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Intelligent Edge' stands at $1.20 billion. The estimate points to a change of -11.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Americas' reaching $3.38 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Asia Pacific and Japan' should come in at $1.82 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +15.7%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Europe, Middle East and Africa' of $2.97 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +16.7% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Earnings from Operations- Financial Services' to reach $86.64 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $78 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Earnings from Operations- Intelligent Edge' should arrive at $283.21 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $401 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise have demonstrated returns of +5.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HPE is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

