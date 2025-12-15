Ahead of Heico (HEI) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Heico Corporation (HEI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating an increase of 21.2% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.15 billion, representing an increase of 13.6% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Heico metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' to reach $362.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.7%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' at $797.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.3% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' will reach $185.86 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $154.51 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' will reach $88.98 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $81.81 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Heico have demonstrated returns of -1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HEI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Heico Corporation (HEI)

