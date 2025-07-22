Ahead of HCA (HCA) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare (HCA) will report quarterly earnings of $6.14 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 11.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $18.46 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some HCA metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Other' reaching $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Medicare' should arrive at $2.82 billion. The estimate points to a change of +7.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Managed Medicare' to come in at $3.00 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- International (Managed Care & Insurers)' will reach $432.32 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue per Equivalent Admission' will reach $18084.34 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17583.00 in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Equivalent Admissions' of 1.02 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 994.84 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Admissions' at 573.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 554.46 million.

Analysts forecast 'Patient Days' to reach 2786 days. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2663 days in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average Length of Stay' will reach 5 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5 .

The consensus estimate for 'Number of hospitals' stands at 192 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 188 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Inpatient Revenue per Admission' should come in at $19563.87 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $18814.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Equivalent Patient Days' will likely reach 4.99 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.78 million.

Over the past month, shares of HCA have returned -3.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.9% change. Currently, HCA carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

