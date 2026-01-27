Ahead of The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that The Hartford Insurance Group (HIG) will announce quarterly earnings of $3.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 7.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $5.14 billion, increasing 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.4% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific The Hartford Insurance Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Earned Premium- Personal Insurance' stands at $946.67 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Property & Casualty- Earned Premium' reaching $4.53 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +7.6% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Property and Casualty- Net investment income' of $585.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Fee income- Personal Insurance' will reach $8.21 million. The estimate suggests a change of -8.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Net premiums earned' will likely reach $6.16 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Fee income- Corporate' will reach $10.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Net investment income- Corporate' will reach $14.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7.3% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Hartford Funds - Total' at $283.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Personal Insurance - Loss and loss adjustment expense ratio' should come in at 64.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 59.3% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Personal Insurance - Expense ratio' to reach 26.5%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 26.5% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Personal Insurance - Combined ratio' to come in at 90.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 85.8% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Personal Insurance - Underlying combined ratio' should arrive at 89.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 90.2%.

