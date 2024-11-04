Ahead of Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Hamilton Lane (HLNE) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.06 per share, indicating an increase of 19.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $153.92 million, representing an increase of 21.3% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Hamilton Lane metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts' should arrive at $34.03 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees' stands at $122.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds' to come in at $71.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA)' will reach $39.09 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $35.85 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Fee Earning AUM - Total' will reach $69.68 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $61.24 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF)' to reach $30.59 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $25.19 billion in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Total AUM & AUA' of $967.26 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $853.99 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management (AUM)' will reach $134.73 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $119.18 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Advisement (AUA)' reaching $832.53 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $734.80 billion.



