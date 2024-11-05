Ahead of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.55 per share, indicating a decline of 11.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $29.01 million, representing a decrease of 21.1% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Gain on sale of assets' at $9.91 million. The estimate suggests a change of -55.8% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Rental Income' should arrive at $0.22 million. The estimate points to a change of -96.4% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Interest Income' will reach $64.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +19.4%.



View all Key Company Metrics for HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital here>>>



HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares have witnessed a change of +2.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), HASI is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (HASI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

