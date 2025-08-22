Ahead of Guess (GES) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Guess (GES) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $757.14 million, up 3.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Guess metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net revenue- Americas Retail' will reach $184.06 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net revenue- Americas Wholesale' of $89.66 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net revenue- Asia' to reach $52.98 million. The estimate points to a change of -2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net revenue- Europe' will reach $400.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net revenue- Licensing' at $30.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Guess shares have witnessed a change of +27.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GES is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

One Big Gain, Every Trading Day

To help you take full advantage of this market, you’re invited to access every stock recommendation in all our private portfolios - for just $1.

Zacks private portfolio services that closed 256 double and triple-digit winners in 2024 alone. That’s about one big gain every day the market was open. Of course, not all our picks are winners, but members have seen recent gains as high as +627% +1,340%, and +1,708%.

Imagine how much you could profit with a steady stream of real-time picks from all our services that cover a number of strategies to suit a variety of investing and trading styles.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.