Ahead of Greif (GEF) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Greif (GEF) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.77 per share, reflecting a decline of 56.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.31 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.3%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Greif metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Global Industrial Packaging' to come in at $790.30 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Land Management' will reach $5.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Paper Packaging & Services' will likely reach $549.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Global Industrial Packaging' to reach $88.89 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $121.20 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Paper Packaging & Services' should arrive at $61.50 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $104.90 million in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Greif have returned +2.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Currently, GEF carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

