Ahead of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) to post quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 27.3%. Revenues are expected to be $174.33 million, up 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Great Lakes Dredge & Dock metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Contract Revenues- Dredging- Capital [$M]' at $76.00 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

Analysts expect 'Contract Revenues- Dredging- Maintenance [$M]' to come in at $21.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -24.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Contract Revenues- Dredging- Coastal protection' stands at $78.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.1%.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock have experienced a change of -12.7% in the past month compared to the +0.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLDD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.