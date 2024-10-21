Ahead of Graco (GGG) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Graco Inc. (GGG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.76 per share in its forthcoming report, representing no change year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $536.25 million, declining 0.6% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Graco metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Industrial' will reach $151.26 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.7% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Process' should come in at $129.63 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Contractor' to come in at $254.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Industrial' will reach $50.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $54.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Contractor' should arrive at $81.85 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $73.51 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating earnings /(loss)- Process' will likely reach $38.58 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43 million.



