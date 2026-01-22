Ahead of General Motors (GM) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect General Motors (GM) to post quarterly earnings of $2.21 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.1%. Revenues are expected to be $44.98 billion, down 5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 3.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain General Motors metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total net sales and revenue- GM Financial' will reach $4.19 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.8% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMI' will reach $4.27 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive' to come in at $41.19 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- GMNA' at $36.76 billion. The estimate points to a change of -7% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total net sales and revenue- Total Automotive- Corporate' should arrive at $60.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -21%.

The consensus estimate for 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMI' stands at 166.56 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 163.00 thousand in the same quarter last year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total GMNA' of 797.80 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 876.00 thousand.

Analysts forecast 'Worldwide - Wholesale Vehicle Sales - Total' to reach 962.44 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.04 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating segments- GMNA' will likely reach $2.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $2.27 billion in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating segments- GM Financial' reaching $697.11 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $719.00 million.

Over the past month, General Motors shares have recorded returns of -2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), GM will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

