Ahead of General Dynamics (GD) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect General Dynamics (GD) to post quarterly earnings of $3.56 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 9.2%. Revenues are expected to be $12.27 billion, up 2.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some General Dynamics metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Technologies' will reach $3.25 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Marine Systems' to come in at $3.74 billion. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Combat Systems' stands at $2.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Aerospace' will likely reach $3.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.2%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Aerospace' should come in at $396.67 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $319.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating earnings- Combat Systems' reaching $317.41 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $313.00 million.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating earnings- Technologies' will reach $296.20 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $320.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings- Marine Systems' should arrive at $253.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $245.00 million.

Over the past month, shares of General Dynamics have returned +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, GD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

General Dynamics Corporation (GD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.