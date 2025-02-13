Ahead of Garmin (GRMN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Garmin (GRMN) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share, indicating an increase of 9.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.67 billion, representing an increase of 12.7% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Garmin metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Marine' will likely reach $240.42 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Aviation' stands at $210.71 million. The estimate points to a change of -3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Fitness' at $480.57 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Outdoor' reaching $575.67 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Auto OEM' to reach $163.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +29.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating income- Outdoor' will reach $198.92 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $163.86 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Fitness' will reach $120.34 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $92.55 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income- Marine' of $40.62 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $37.29 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Fitness' should arrive at $273.97 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $232.15 million.

Analysts expect 'Gross profit- Marine' to come in at $125.78 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $126.10 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Gross profit- Aviation' should come in at $155.23 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $162.21 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Gross profit- Outdoor' will reach $384.80 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $317.06 million.



Over the past month, Garmin shares have recorded returns of -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), GRMN will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

