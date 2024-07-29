Ahead of Frontdoor (FTDR) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Frontdoor (FTDR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $537.31 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.7%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Frontdoor metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Renewals' reaching $419.77 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Other' should come in at $33.08 million. The estimate points to a change of +37.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Direct-to-consumer (First-Year)' stands at $49.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -14.2% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Customer Channel- Real estate (First-Year)' should arrive at $34.94 million. The estimate points to a change of -16.8% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer retention rate' will reach 76.2%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 76.3% in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Frontdoor here>>>



Shares of Frontdoor have experienced a change of +13% in the past month compared to the -0.2% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), FTDR is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Free Report – 3 Stocks Sneaking Into Hydrogen Energy

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. No guarantees, but three companies are quietly getting the jump on their competition.

Zacks Investment Research is temporarily offering an urgent Special Report naming and explaining these emerging powerhouses primed to boom. Click below for Hydrogen Energy: 3 Industrial Giants to Ride the Next Renewable Energy Wave.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Frontdoor Inc. (FTDR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.