Ahead of Franklin Resources (BEN) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Franklin Resources (BEN) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 28.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.12 billion, increasing 6.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.8% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Franklin Resources metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Other' to come in at $11.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +46.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Revenues- Investment management fees' will reach $1.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.7% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating Revenues- Shareholder servicing fees' will likely reach $63.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +70.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Revenues- Sales and distribution fees' to reach $353.23 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Assets Under Management - Fixed income' will reach $568.87 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $483.1 billion in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management - Multi-Asset' should arrive at $176.17 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $145 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Assets Under Management - Equity' should come in at $614.05 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $430.4 billion.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Assets Under Management - Total' reaching $1,687.32 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1,374.2 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Assets Under Management - Alternative' will reach $259.15 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $254.9 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Assets Under Management - Cash Management' at $69.08 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $60.8 billion.



Shares of Franklin Resources have demonstrated returns of +5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), BEN is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

