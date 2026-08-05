Ahead of Fox (FOXA) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Fox (FOXA) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.34 per share, indicating an increase of 5.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.6 billion, representing an increase of 9.5% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 4.6% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Fox metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' of $1.34 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +24.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues by Component- Distribution' will reach $1.94 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.7% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Revenues- Television' will reach $1.92 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +12.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' to come in at $1.61 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Corporate and Other' will likely reach $47.38 million. The estimate points to a change of -24.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues by Component- Content and other' reaching $293.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Television- Content and other' will reach $171.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Television- Distribution' stands at $830.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Television- Advertising' to reach $874.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +25%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising' should come in at $397.20 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.1%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Distribution' should arrive at $1.12 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Content and other' at $73.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -14.4%.

Shares of Fox have demonstrated returns of +7.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.5% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), FOXA is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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