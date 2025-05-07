Ahead of Fox (FOXA) Q3 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Fox (FOXA) to post quarterly earnings of $0.93 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.7%. Revenues are expected to be $4.14 billion, up 20.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Fox metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Revenues- Cable Network Programming' at $1.53 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.2%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Segment Revenues- Television' will likely reach $2.57 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +32.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Revenues- Other, Corporate and Eliminations' reaching $17.25 million. The estimate suggests a change of -53.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Affiliate fee' of $1.10 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -0.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Advertising' will reach $310.49 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.9% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues by Component- Other' should come in at $302.39 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.4%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Television- Advertising' will reach $1.55 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +64.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Television- Affiliate fee' will reach $861.17 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Television- Other' stands at $164.33 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues by Component- Affiliate fee' to reach $1.96 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues by Component- Advertising' should arrive at $1.86 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +50.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Cable Network Programming- Other' to come in at $120.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +67.8% year over year.



Shares of Fox have experienced a change of +4.4% in the past month compared to the +10.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), FOXA is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future.

Fox Corporation (FOXA)

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

